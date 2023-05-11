Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Thursday, Luke Raley (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .262 with five doubles, eight home runs and five walks.
- Raley is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 15 of 27 games this year (55.6%) Raley has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has driven in a run in nine games this year (33.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In seven of 27 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- The Yankees rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (41 total, 1.1 per game).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
