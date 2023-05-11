Manuel Margot -- hitting .379 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .253 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Margot has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 28 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.
  • He has homered in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Margot has driven in a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In nine games this season (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
.188 AVG .333
.291 OBP .378
.354 SLG .385
4 XBH 2
2 HR 0
5 RBI 5
9/6 K/BB 6/3
1 SB 3
Home Away
17 GP 11
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (90.9%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (41 total, 1.1 per game).
  • German (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 53rd, .941 WHIP ranks eighth, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
