Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .657 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .319.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 80.6% of his games this season (29 of 36), with multiple hits 12 times (33.3%).
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (22.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), with more than one RBI six times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this year (52.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|18 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (46.7%)
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- German gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
