How to Watch the Rays vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Drew Rasmussen and Domingo German will each get the start when the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees face off on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average two home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 75 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .509 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .272 batting average leads MLB.
- Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (231 total, 6.1 per game).
- The Rays have a league-leading .345 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 14 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has a 2.95 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.138).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rasmussen (3-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Rasmussen has collected two quality starts this season.
- Rasmussen is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the hill.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Yankees
|L 3-2
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Home
|Javy Guerra
|Gerrit Cole
|5/8/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Gibson
|5/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 4-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Dean Kremer
|5/11/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Gerrit Cole
|5/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|5/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Tylor Megill
