Drew Rasmussen and Domingo German will each get the start when the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees face off on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average two home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 75 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .509 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .272 batting average leads MLB.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (231 total, 6.1 per game).

The Rays have a league-leading .345 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 14 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 2.95 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.138).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Rasmussen (3-2) takes the mound for the Rays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.11 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

His last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

Rasmussen has collected two quality starts this season.

Rasmussen is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/7/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Javy Guerra Gerrit Cole 5/8/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson 5/9/2023 Orioles L 4-2 Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 5/10/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees - Away Josh Fleming Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 5/17/2023 Mets - Away Drew Rasmussen Tylor Megill

