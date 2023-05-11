Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (29-9) will face off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (21-17) at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, May 11. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rays (-115). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (2-2, 4.35 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 36 times and won 28, or 77.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a 28-8 record (winning 77.8% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-4 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Yankees have come away with two wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Rays vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Wander Franco 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Francisco Mejía 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL East -190 - 1st

