The New York Yankees (21-17) will look to DJ LeMahieu, riding a two-game homer streak, versus the Tampa Bay Rays (29-9) at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Rays will look to Drew Rasmussen (3-2) against the Yankees and Domingo German (2-2).

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-2, 4.35 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rasmussen

Rasmussen (3-2) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.11, a 3.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.195 in seven games this season.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

Rasmussen will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Drew Rasmussen vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 13th in MLB with 168 runs scored this season. They have a .235 batting average this campaign with 51 home runs (fifth in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-19 in 5 2/3 innings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

The Yankees are sending German (2-2) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 39 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Over seven games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.35 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .177 to opposing hitters.

German is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this outing.

German is aiming for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per start.

This season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.

Domingo Germán vs. Rays

The opposing Rays offense has a collective .272 batting average, and is second in the league with 350 total hits and first in MLB play with 231 runs scored. They have the first-ranked slugging percentage (.509) and are first in all of MLB with 75 home runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Rays this season, German has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP while his opponents are batting .222.

