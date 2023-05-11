Thursday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the Tampa Bay Rays (29-9) going head to head against the New York Yankees (21-17) at 7:05 PM ET (on May 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Rays, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Drew Rasmussen (3-2) for the Rays and Domingo German (2-2) for the Yankees.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

This season, the Rays have been favored 36 times and won 28, or 77.8%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 28-8 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 231 runs scored this season.

The Rays' 2.95 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule