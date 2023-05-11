Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .552, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Franco enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.

Franco has gotten a hit in 27 of 36 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (36.1%).

In 19.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has driven in a run in 17 games this year (47.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (13.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (47.2%), including five multi-run games (13.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 17 (77.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (42.9%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (50.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings