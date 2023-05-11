Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Yankees - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .641 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the hill, on May 11 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Orioles.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .552, fueled by 21 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 16th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Franco enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350 with one homer.
- Franco has gotten a hit in 27 of 36 games this year (75.0%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (36.1%).
- In 19.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has driven in a run in 17 games this year (47.2%), including five games with more than one RBI (13.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (47.2%), including five multi-run games (13.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|17 (77.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (42.9%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (50.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 41 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- German makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.35), eighth in WHIP (.941), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.