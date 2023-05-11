The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 40 hits and an OBP of .428, both of which are best among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Diaz will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 in his last outings.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 68.6% of his 35 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 25.7% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his plate appearances.

In 37.1% of his games this year, Diaz has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 57.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (20.0%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 14 14 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (64.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (28.6%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings