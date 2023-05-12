Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees will try to defeat Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Rays are +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Yankees (-175). The game's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rays Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Rays were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rays and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline set for this game.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Tampa Bay have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 20 of 39 chances this season.

The Rays have won every one of their four games against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-3 11-6 13-3 17-6 24-8 6-1

