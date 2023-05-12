Gleyber Torres and Wander Franco are the hottest hitters on the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, who meet on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 76 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.

No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Tampa Bay (.508) this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .273 AVG the Rays have posted this season.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (239) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays have the best on-base percentage (.346) in baseball this year.

The Rays rank 14th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Tampa Bay has the first-best ERA (2.93) in the majors this season.

The Rays have a combined 1.126 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Kelley will make his first start of the season for the Rays.

The 29-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief once this year.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Home Javy Guerra Gerrit Cole 5/8/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson 5/9/2023 Orioles L 4-2 Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 5/10/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees - Away Trevor Kelley Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 5/17/2023 Mets - Away Drew Rasmussen Tylor Megill 5/18/2023 Mets - Away Josh Fleming Joey Lucchesi

