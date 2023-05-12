How to Watch the Rays vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres and Wander Franco are the hottest hitters on the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, who meet on Friday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.
Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays have hit 76 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.
- No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Tampa Bay (.508) this season.
- No team has a better batting average than the .273 AVG the Rays have posted this season.
- Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (239) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rays have the best on-base percentage (.346) in baseball this year.
- The Rays rank 14th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Tampa Bay averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- Tampa Bay has the first-best ERA (2.93) in the majors this season.
- The Rays have a combined 1.126 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Trevor Kelley will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief once this year.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Home
|Javy Guerra
|Gerrit Cole
|5/8/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-0
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Gibson
|5/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 4-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Dean Kremer
|5/11/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-2
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/12/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Trevor Kelley
|Gerrit Cole
|5/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|5/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Tylor Megill
|5/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Joey Lucchesi
