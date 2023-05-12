The New York Yankees (21-18) will look to Gleyber Torres when they host Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (30-9) at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 12. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rays +145 moneyline odds. The game's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.09 ERA) vs Trevor Kelley - TB (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 30 games this season and won 19 (63.3%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 7-1 (87.5%).

New York has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Rays have come away with two wins in the three contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Rays the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +145 moneyline listed for this contest.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 2nd 1st Win AL East -184 - 1st

