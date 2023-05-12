The New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Wander Franco and others in this contest.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Franco Stats

Franco has 14 doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 24 RBI (47 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .318/.374/.554 on the season.

Franco has recorded at least one hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 11 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles May. 10 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 2 at Orioles May. 9 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1 at Orioles May. 8 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has seven doubles, nine home runs, 22 walks and 20 RBI (41 total hits).

He's slashing .313/.420/.573 so far this season.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees May. 11 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Orioles May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Orioles May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Orioles May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Yankees May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Cole Stats

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (5-0) will make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 32-year-old's 2.09 ERA ranks seventh, 1.006 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays May. 7 5.0 8 6 5 6 2 vs. Guardians May. 2 6.0 5 2 2 8 3 at Rangers Apr. 27 6.2 6 2 2 8 1 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 5.2 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Twins Apr. 16 9.0 2 0 0 10 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, 19 walks and 19 RBI (35 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .257/.344/.463 on the season.

Torres hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with five doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics May. 9 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Rays May. 7 2-for-6 0 0 1 3 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has collected 42 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.

He's slashing .296/.384/.458 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays May. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 10 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Athletics May. 9 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Rays May. 7 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

