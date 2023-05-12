The New York Yankees (21-18) and Tampa Bay Rays (30-9) play on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (5-0) against the Rays and Trevor Kelley (0-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 2.09 ERA) vs Kelley - TB (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Kelley

Kelley will make his first start of the season for the Rays.

The 29-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen one time this season.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .250 against him this season. He has a 9.00 ERA and 0 strikeouts per nine innings over his one appearances.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (5-0) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 32-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 2.09, a 3.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.006.

In eight starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Cole will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 2.09 ERA ranks seventh, 1.006 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 16th.

Gerrit Cole vs. Rays

The Rays rank first in MLB with a .273 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks first in the league (.508) and 76 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rays in one game, and they have gone 8-for-24 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over five innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.