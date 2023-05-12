Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (30-9) and the New York Yankees (21-18) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on May 12.

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Trevor Kelley (0-1, 9.00 ERA).

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 contests.

The Rays have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win two times (66.7%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Tampa Bay the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +145 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 6.1 runs per game (239 total).

The Rays have the first-best ERA (2.93) in the majors this season.

Rays Schedule