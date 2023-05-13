Nestor Cortes Jr. will start for the New York Yankees in the third of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays and Luke Raley on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average two home runs per game and have hit a league-best 79 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-best .510 slugging percentage.

The Rays lead the majors with a .274 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the top offense in MLB play, scoring 6.1 runs per game (244 total runs).

The Rays have a league-leading .347 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 15 average in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.02).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in the majors (1.132).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season. He is 7-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.

McClanahan is trying to register his third straight quality start in this game.

McClanahan is aiming for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Gibson 5/9/2023 Orioles L 4-2 Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 5/10/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees L 6-5 Away Trevor Kelley Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees - Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets - Away Drew Rasmussen Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets - Away Josh Fleming Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers - Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser

