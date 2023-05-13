Anthony Rizzo leads the New York Yankees (22-18) into a matchup versus the Tampa Bay Rays (30-10), a game after homering twice in a 6-5 victory over the Rays, at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Shane McClanahan (7-0) for the Rays and Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) for the Yankees.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (7-0, 1.76 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (3-2, 4.74 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays' McClanahan (7-0) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 1.76, a 2.9 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.130 in eight games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Cortes makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.74 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 38 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty went five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During seven games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing batters.

Cortes enters this game with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Cortes has put up six starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.