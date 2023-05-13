Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (30-10) against the New York Yankees (22-18) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on May 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-0) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rays have won 28, or 77.8%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 27-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (244) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays have a 3.02 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule