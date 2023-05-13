Rays vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 13
Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (30-10) against the New York Yankees (22-18) at Yankee Stadium should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on May 13.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-0) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) will take the ball for the Yankees.
Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rays have won 28, or 77.8%, of the 36 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 27-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (244) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rays have a 3.02 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 8
|@ Orioles
|W 3-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Kyle Gibson
|May 9
|@ Orioles
|L 4-2
|Zach Eflin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 10
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Jalen Beeks vs Dean Kremer
|May 11
|@ Yankees
|W 8-2
|Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
|May 12
|@ Yankees
|L 6-5
|Trevor Kelley vs Gerrit Cole
|May 13
|@ Yankees
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 14
|@ Yankees
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Justin Verlander
|May 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Kodai Senga
|May 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
