Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees -105 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under has been set for this game.

Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games. For three consecutive games, Tampa Bay and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers in that stretch being 8.3 runs.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 28 of the 37 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.7%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 28-9 (75.7%).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this game.

Tampa Bay has played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-16-3).

The Rays have covered the spread in all four games they have played with a set run line.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-3 11-8 13-4 17-7 24-9 6-2

