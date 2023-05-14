Rays vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET in the final game of a four-game series.
Bookmakers list the Rays as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees -105 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under has been set for this game.
Rays vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-115
|-105
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games. For three consecutive games, Tampa Bay and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers in that stretch being 8.3 runs.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have won 28 of the 37 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.7%).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 28-9 (75.7%).
- The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this game.
- Tampa Bay has played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-16-3).
- The Rays have covered the spread in all four games they have played with a set run line.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|19-3
|11-8
|13-4
|17-7
|24-9
|6-2
