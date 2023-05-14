Zach Eflin starts for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET for this final game in a four-game series.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average two home runs per game and have hit a league-high 80 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .507 slugging percentage.

The Rays lead the majors with a .276 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.1 runs per game (252 total).

The Rays have a league-best .348 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 16 mark in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 19th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.17 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.154).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Eflin (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.91 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Eflin has two quality starts this season.

Eflin will try to continue a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Orioles L 4-2 Away Zach Eflin Grayson Rodriguez 5/10/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees L 6-5 Away Trevor Kelley Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees L 9-8 Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets - Away Yonny Chirinos Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets - Away Drew Rasmussen Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets - Away Josh Fleming Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers - Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zach Eflin Freddy Peralta

