How to Watch the Rays vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach Eflin starts for the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET for this final game in a four-game series.
Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Discover More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average two home runs per game and have hit a league-high 80 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .507 slugging percentage.
- The Rays lead the majors with a .276 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.1 runs per game (252 total).
- The Rays have a league-best .348 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 16 mark in baseball.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 19th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay's 3.17 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.154).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eflin (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.91 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Eflin has two quality starts this season.
- Eflin will try to continue a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 4-2
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Dean Kremer
|5/11/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-2
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-5
|Away
|Trevor Kelley
|Gerrit Cole
|5/13/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-8
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Justin Verlander
|5/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Kodai Senga
|5/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Tylor Megill
|5/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Adrian Houser
|5/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Freddy Peralta
