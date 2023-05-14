Zach Eflin will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (30-11) on Sunday, May 14 versus the New York Yankees (23-18), who will answer with Clarke Schmidt. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Rays as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees +100 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 28, or 75.7%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have gone 28-9 (winning 75.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win three times (30%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 2-7 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win AL East -149 - 1st

