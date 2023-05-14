Player prop betting options for Yandy Diaz, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Tampa Bay Rays-New York Yankees matchup at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Eflin Stats

Zach Eflin (4-1) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Eflin has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles May. 9 6.0 7 4 4 4 1 vs. Pirates May. 4 7.0 3 0 0 10 0 at White Sox Apr. 28 5.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 7 6.0 9 3 3 7 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zach Eflin's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 44 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI.

He has a slash line of .317/.425/.583 on the season.

Diaz has recorded at least one hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 at Yankees May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 11 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Orioles May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Orioles May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has 15 doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 24 RBI (48 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashed .304/.358/.532 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 11 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles May. 10 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 2 at Orioles May. 9 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1

Bet on player props for Yandy Díaz, Wander Franco or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Torres Stats

Torres has 35 hits with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .246/.343/.444 slash line on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 13 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Athletics May. 10 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics May. 9 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has recorded 47 hits with six doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 20 runs.

He's slashing .311/.393/.510 so far this season.

Rizzo brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .429 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays May. 13 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 vs. Rays May. 12 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 vs. Rays May. 11 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 10 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 vs. Athletics May. 9 2-for-5 2 0 1 2

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.