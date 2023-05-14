Rays vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (30-11) versus the New York Yankees (23-18) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on May 14.
The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (4-1) for the Rays and Clarke Schmidt (1-3) for the Yankees.
Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Rays Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-4.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have won 28, or 75.7%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Tampa Bay is 28-9 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- No team has scored more than the 252 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.17).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|@ Orioles
|L 4-2
|Zach Eflin vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 10
|@ Orioles
|L 2-1
|Jalen Beeks vs Dean Kremer
|May 11
|@ Yankees
|W 8-2
|Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
|May 12
|@ Yankees
|L 6-5
|Trevor Kelley vs Gerrit Cole
|May 13
|@ Yankees
|L 9-8
|Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 14
|@ Yankees
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 16
|@ Mets
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Justin Verlander
|May 17
|@ Mets
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Kodai Senga
|May 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Freddy Peralta
