Sunday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (30-11) versus the New York Yankees (23-18) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on May 14.

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (4-1) for the Rays and Clarke Schmidt (1-3) for the Yankees.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 28, or 75.7%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay is 28-9 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

No team has scored more than the 252 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.17).

Rays Schedule