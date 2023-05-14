Sunday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (30-11) versus the New York Yankees (23-18) at Yankee Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on May 14.

The probable pitchers are Zach Eflin (4-1) for the Rays and Clarke Schmidt (1-3) for the Yankees.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rays Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-4.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
  • The Rays have won 28, or 75.7%, of the 37 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Tampa Bay is 28-9 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
  • No team has scored more than the 252 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.17).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 9 @ Orioles L 4-2 Zach Eflin vs Grayson Rodriguez
May 10 @ Orioles L 2-1 Jalen Beeks vs Dean Kremer
May 11 @ Yankees W 8-2 Drew Rasmussen vs Domingo Germán
May 12 @ Yankees L 6-5 Trevor Kelley vs Gerrit Cole
May 13 @ Yankees L 9-8 Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
May 14 @ Yankees - Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
May 16 @ Mets - Yonny Chirinos vs Justin Verlander
May 17 @ Mets - Drew Rasmussen vs Kodai Senga
May 18 @ Mets - Josh Fleming vs Tylor Megill
May 19 Brewers - Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
May 20 Brewers - Zach Eflin vs Freddy Peralta

