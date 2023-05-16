Astros vs. Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros (22-19) will look to Yordan Alvarez, on a 12-game hitting streak, against the Chicago Cubs (19-22) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (3-1) against the Cubs and Justin Steele (6-0).
Astros vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (6-0, 1.82 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier
- Javier (3-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.47 ERA this season with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across eight games.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Javier has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 6-0 with a 1.82 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 1.82, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opposing batters have a .214 batting average against him.
- Steele is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.
- Steele is aiming for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 frames per start.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (1.82), 17th in WHIP (1.034), and 56th in K/9 (7.1).
