Tuesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (31-11) against the New York Mets (20-22) at Citi Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is slightly favored in this matchup. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on May 16.

The Mets will call on Justin Verlander (1-1) against the Rays and Jalen Beeks (1-2).

Rays vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: SNY

Rays vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 4, Mets 2.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have posted a mark of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

The Rays have come away with two wins in the four contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (260 total, 6.2 per game).

The Rays have pitched to a 3.26 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Rays Schedule