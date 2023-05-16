Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets square off against Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Rays vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 81 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.

Fueled by 165 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .507 slugging percentage this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rays have posted this season.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 260 runs scored this season.

No team gets on base better than the Rays, who have a league-best .349 OBP this season.

The Rays rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Tampa Bay strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Tampa Bay has an ERA of 3.26 as a team, best in baseball.

The Rays have a combined 1.161 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will hand the ball to Jalen Beeks (1-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the New York Yankees while allowing one hit.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Jalen Beeks Dean Kremer 5/11/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees L 6-5 Away Trevor Kelley Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees L 9-8 Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets - Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets - Away Drew Rasmussen Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets - Away Josh Fleming Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers - Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zach Eflin Freddy Peralta 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Freddy Peralta

