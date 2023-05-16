How to Watch the Rays vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets square off against Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Citi Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Mets vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Rays Player Props
|Mets vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays have hit 81 homers to lead Major League Baseball this season.
- Fueled by 165 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .507 slugging percentage this season.
- No team has a better batting average than the .275 AVG the Rays have posted this season.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with 260 runs scored this season.
- No team gets on base better than the Rays, who have a league-best .349 OBP this season.
- The Rays rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Tampa Bay strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has an ERA of 3.26 as a team, best in baseball.
- The Rays have a combined 1.161 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will hand the ball to Jalen Beeks (1-2) for his fourth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the New York Yankees while allowing one hit.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Dean Kremer
|5/11/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-2
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Domingo Germán
|5/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-5
|Away
|Trevor Kelley
|Gerrit Cole
|5/13/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-8
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/16/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Justin Verlander
|5/17/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Kodai Senga
|5/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Tylor Megill
|5/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Adrian Houser
|5/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Freddy Peralta
|5/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Freddy Peralta
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.