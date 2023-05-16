In the series opener on Tuesday, May 16, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (20-22) match up with Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (31-11). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

The favored Mets have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +135. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander - NYM (1-1, 2.25 ERA) vs Jalen Beeks - TB (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Rays vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 31 times and won 16, or 51.6%, of those games.

The Mets have an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Mets went 4-6 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

The Rays have played as an underdog of +135 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rays had a record of 2-1.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL East -155 - 1st

