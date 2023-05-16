The New York Mets (20-22) and Tampa Bay Rays (31-11) square off in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Mets are coming off a series split with the Nationals, and the Rays a series split with the Yankees.

The Mets will give the ball to Justin Verlander (1-1, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Jalen Beeks (1-2, 5.40 ERA).

Rays vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (1-1, 2.25 ERA) vs Beeks - TB (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jalen Beeks

Beeks (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed two scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up one hit.

In 15 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .205 against him.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander heads to the mound for the Mets to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up one earned run.

He has pitched to a 2.25 ERA this season with 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across two games.

Verlander has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

