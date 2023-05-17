Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (32-11) and the New York Mets (20-23) at Citi Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on May 17.

The Mets will look to Kodai Senga (4-2) versus the Rays and Josh Fleming.

Rays vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have posted a mark of 3-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Rays have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Tampa Bay has been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Tampa Bay has the top offense in MLB, scoring 6.2 runs per game (268 total runs).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.31 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule