Pete Alonso and Wander Franco will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets face the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

The Rays are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Mets (-110). The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Moneyline: -110
Underdog Moneyline: -110
Total: 9
Over Total Odds: -105
Under Total Odds: -115

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rays and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. The average over/under set by bookmakers in Tampa Bay's past five games has been 8.6, a stretch in which the Rays and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won in three of the five contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Tampa Bay has entered five games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 3-2 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Tampa Bay have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 24 of 43 chances this season.

The Rays have won every one of their four games against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-3 13-8 14-4 18-7 26-9 6-2

