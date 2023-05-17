Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will play Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays at Citi Field in the second of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Rays, who have connected on 84 this season.

Fueled by 170 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .508 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays rank first in the majors with a .275 team batting average.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 268 runs scored this season.

The Rays get on base at a .349 clip, best in the league.

The Rays rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Tampa Bay averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Tampa Bay has the second-best ERA (3.31) in the majors this season.

Rays pitchers have a 1.152 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will send Josh Fleming to the mound for his second start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Friday when he threw four innings out of the bullpen against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/11/2023 Yankees W 8-2 Away Drew Rasmussen Domingo Germán 5/12/2023 Yankees L 6-5 Away Trevor Kelley Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees L 9-8 Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets W 8-5 Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets - Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets - Away Josh Fleming Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers - Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zach Eflin Freddy Peralta 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Chris Bassitt

