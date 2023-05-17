On Wednesday, May 17, Pete Alonso's New York Mets (20-23) host Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (32-11) at Citi Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rays (+105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rays vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (4-2, 4.14 ERA) vs Josh Fleming - TB (0-0, 4.26 ERA)

Rays vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 16, or 50%, of those games.

The Mets have a 13-15 record (winning 46.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets went 4-6 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and have walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.

The Rays have been listed as an underdog of +105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Rays have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Wander Franco 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st Win AL East -155 - 1st

