The New York Mets (20-23) host the Tampa Bay Rays (32-11) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday, featuring two top-10 power hitters. Pete Alonso has 14 home runs (first in league) for the Mets, while Randy Arozarena is 10th with 10 dingers for the Rays.

The probable pitchers are Kodai Senga (4-2) for the Mets and Josh Fleming for the Rays.

Rays vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (4-2, 4.14 ERA) vs Fleming - TB (0-0, 4.26 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josh Fleming

Fleming (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his second of the season.

The lefty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he threw four innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Over his eight games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .261 against him. He has a 4.26 ERA and averages 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

The Mets will send Senga (4-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in five innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.14 and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .236 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Senga will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

