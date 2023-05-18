Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (32-12) and the New York Mets (21-23) at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM on May 18.

The Mets will look to Tylor Megill (4-2) versus the Rays and Taj Bradley.

Rays vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rays vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have posted a mark of 3-2.
  • In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.
  • The Rays have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Tampa Bay has been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Rays have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Tampa Bay has the No. 1 offense in MLB, scoring 6.3 runs per game (275 total runs).
  • Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.39 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 12 @ Yankees L 6-5 Trevor Kelley vs Gerrit Cole
May 13 @ Yankees L 9-8 Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
May 14 @ Yankees W 8-7 Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
May 16 @ Mets W 8-5 Jalen Beeks vs Justin Verlander
May 17 @ Mets L 8-7 Josh Fleming vs Kodai Senga
May 18 @ Mets - Taj Bradley vs Tylor Megill
May 19 Brewers - Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
May 20 Brewers - Zach Eflin vs Freddy Peralta
May 21 Brewers - Yonny Chirinos vs Freddy Peralta
May 22 Blue Jays - TBA vs Chris Bassitt
May 23 Blue Jays - Josh Fleming vs José Berríos

