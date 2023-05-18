Rays vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 18
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (32-12) and the New York Mets (21-23) at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM on May 18.
The Mets will look to Tylor Megill (4-2) versus the Rays and Taj Bradley.
Rays vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Mets 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Mets vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Rays Player Props
|Mets vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Rays Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have posted a mark of 3-2.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.
- The Rays have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Tampa Bay has been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rays have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 1 offense in MLB, scoring 6.3 runs per game (275 total runs).
- Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.39 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ Yankees
|L 6-5
|Trevor Kelley vs Gerrit Cole
|May 13
|@ Yankees
|L 9-8
|Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 14
|@ Yankees
|W 8-7
|Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 16
|@ Mets
|W 8-5
|Jalen Beeks vs Justin Verlander
|May 17
|@ Mets
|L 8-7
|Josh Fleming vs Kodai Senga
|May 18
|@ Mets
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Freddy Peralta
|May 21
|Brewers
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Josh Fleming vs José Berríos
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.