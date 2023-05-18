Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (32-12) and the New York Mets (21-23) at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. Game time is at 1:10 PM on May 18.

The Mets will look to Tylor Megill (4-2) versus the Rays and Taj Bradley.

Rays vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

The Rays have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Tampa Bay has been victorious one time in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Tampa Bay has the No. 1 offense in MLB, scoring 6.3 runs per game (275 total runs).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.39 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule