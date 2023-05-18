The New York Mets and Francisco Alvarez will take on the Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

The favored Mets have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at -105. The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -115 -105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rays and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The previous 10 Rays matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers. Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone above the over/under for six games in a row, with the average total established by bookmakers being 8.6.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has entered four games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Tampa Bay's games have gone over the total in 25 of its 44 chances.

The Rays have won every one of their four games against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-3 13-9 14-4 18-8 26-10 6-2

