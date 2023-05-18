Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will hit the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Taj Bradley on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET at Citi Field.

Rays vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.0 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 86 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .508 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .275 batting average leads MLB.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (275 total, 6.3 per game).

The Rays have a league-leading .350 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 16 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's 3.39 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.153).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Bradley takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rays.

The 22-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Yankees L 6-5 Away Trevor Kelley Gerrit Cole 5/13/2023 Yankees L 9-8 Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets W 8-5 Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets L 8-7 Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets - Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers - Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zach Eflin Freddy Peralta 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Josh Fleming José Berríos

