How to Watch the Rays vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 18
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets will hit the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Taj Bradley on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET at Citi Field.
Rays vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.0 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 86 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .508 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .275 batting average leads MLB.
- Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (275 total, 6.3 per game).
- The Rays have a league-leading .350 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 16 average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's 3.39 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.153).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bradley takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 22-year-old righty is pitching in his MLB debut.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/12/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-5
|Away
|Trevor Kelley
|Gerrit Cole
|5/13/2023
|Yankees
|L 9-8
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|5/14/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-7
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/16/2023
|Mets
|W 8-5
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Justin Verlander
|5/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-7
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Kodai Senga
|5/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tylor Megill
|5/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Adrian Houser
|5/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Freddy Peralta
|5/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Freddy Peralta
|5/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Chris Bassitt
|5/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|José Berríos
