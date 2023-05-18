Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Pete Alonso, Yandy Diaz and others in the New York Mets-Tampa Bay Rays matchup at Citi Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rays vs. Mets Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 45 hits with eight doubles, 10 home runs, 23 walks and 24 RBI.

He's slashing .321/.429/.593 so far this year.

Diaz has recorded at least one hit in 12 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees May. 14 1-for-1 1 0 0 2 at Yankees May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 at Yankees May. 12 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 11 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Orioles May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has 49 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.351/.500 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Yandy Díaz, Wander Franco or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Tylor Megill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Megill Stats

The Mets will send Tylor Megill (4-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In eight starts this season, Megill has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.0 innings per appearance.

Megill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals May. 12 5.0 4 2 1 4 4 vs. Rockies May. 6 4.2 6 3 3 4 3 vs. Braves May. 1 5.2 4 3 3 4 3 at Giants Apr. 23 4.0 6 4 4 2 1 at Dodgers Apr. 18 5.0 7 3 3 4 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Taj Bradley's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has three doubles, 15 home runs, 22 walks and 36 RBI (38 total hits).

He has a .232/.330/.524 slash line on the year.

Alonso has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays May. 17 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 vs. Rays May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 at Nationals May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Nationals May. 14 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has collected 49 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .299/.385/.421 so far this season.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays May. 17 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.