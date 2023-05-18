Yandy Diaz carries a 12-game hitting streak into the Tampa Bay Rays' (32-12) game against the New York Mets (21-23), at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday, at Citi Field.

The probable pitchers are Tylor Megill (4-2) for the Mets and Taj Bradley for the Rays.

Rays vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Probable Pitchers: Megill - NYM (4-2, 4.02 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley

Bradley will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.

The righty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 22 years old.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

The Mets will hand the ball to Megill (4-2) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.02, a 1.41 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.512 in eight games this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Megill has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.0 innings per appearance.

