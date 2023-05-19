Rays vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Friday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) against the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on May 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-0) to the mound, while Adrian Houser will take the ball for the Brewers.
Rays vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 4, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 2-4.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Rays have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 29 (74.4%) of those contests.
- Tampa Bay is undefeated in six games this season when favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with 277 runs scored this season.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.39).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|@ Yankees
|L 9-8
|Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
|May 14
|@ Yankees
|W 8-7
|Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 16
|@ Mets
|W 8-5
|Jalen Beeks vs Justin Verlander
|May 17
|@ Mets
|L 8-7
|Josh Fleming vs Kodai Senga
|May 18
|@ Mets
|L 3-2
|Taj Bradley vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Freddy Peralta
|May 21
|Brewers
|-
|Yonny Chirinos vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
