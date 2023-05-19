Friday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) against the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on May 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-0) to the mound, while Adrian Houser will take the ball for the Brewers.

Rays vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 2-4.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Rays have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 29 (74.4%) of those contests.
  • Tampa Bay is undefeated in six games this season when favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.
  • Tampa Bay leads MLB with 277 runs scored this season.
  • The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.39).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 13 @ Yankees L 9-8 Shane McClanahan vs Nestor Cortes Jr.
May 14 @ Yankees W 8-7 Zach Eflin vs Clarke Schmidt
May 16 @ Mets W 8-5 Jalen Beeks vs Justin Verlander
May 17 @ Mets L 8-7 Josh Fleming vs Kodai Senga
May 18 @ Mets L 3-2 Taj Bradley vs Tylor Megill
May 19 Brewers - Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
May 20 Brewers - Zach Eflin vs Freddy Peralta
May 21 Brewers - Yonny Chirinos vs Freddy Peralta
May 22 Blue Jays - Josh Fleming vs Chris Bassitt
May 23 Blue Jays - Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
May 24 Blue Jays - Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi

