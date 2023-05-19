Friday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) against the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on May 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-0) to the mound, while Adrian Houser will take the ball for the Brewers.

Rays vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rays have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 29 (74.4%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay is undefeated in six games this season when favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 277 runs scored this season.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.39).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule