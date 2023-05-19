The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will square off against Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field on Friday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .505 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .273 batting average leads the majors.

Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.2 runs per game (277 total).

The Rays are the top team in MLB play this season with a .348 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 18th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has a 3.39 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays average MLB's lowest WHIP (1.157).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his 10th of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.34 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

McClanahan is trying to pick up his seventh quality start of the year in this game.

McClanahan will look to secure his ninth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Yankees L 9-8 Away Shane McClanahan Nestor Cortes Jr. 5/14/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets W 8-5 Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets L 8-7 Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets L 3-2 Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers - Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zach Eflin Freddy Peralta 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Josh Fleming Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi

