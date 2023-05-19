The Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) will square off on Friday, May 19 at Tropicana Field, with Shane McClanahan getting the ball for the Rays and Adrian Houser toeing the rubber for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+225). The over/under for the game has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rays vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (7-0, 2.34 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (0-0, 5.19 ERA)

Rays vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 39 times and won 29, or 74.4%, of those games.

The Rays have played in six games as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter and won each time.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have won in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Brewers this season with a +225 moneyline set for this game.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+185)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -175 - 1st

