Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Brewers on May 19, 2023
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Shane McClanahan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)
McClanahan Stats
- The Rays will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan (7-0) for his 10th start of the season.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- McClanahan has eight starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.34), 38th in WHIP (1.220), and sixth in K/9 (11).
McClanahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|May. 13
|4.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|at Orioles
|May. 8
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|4
|vs. Pirates
|May. 3
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|9
|2
|at White Sox
|Apr. 27
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 22
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Franco Stats
- Wander Franco has 50 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .292/.354/.503 on the season.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|May. 18
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Mets
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 14
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
