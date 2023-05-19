Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Tropicana Field on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -141)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Shane McClanahan (7-0) for his 10th start of the season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

McClanahan has eight starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.34), 38th in WHIP (1.220), and sixth in K/9 (11).

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees May. 13 4.0 5 4 4 3 4 at Orioles May. 8 6.0 4 0 0 7 4 vs. Pirates May. 3 6.0 5 1 1 9 2 at White Sox Apr. 27 5.0 5 2 2 5 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 6.0 3 2 2 10 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has 50 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .292/.354/.503 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets May. 18 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets May. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 16 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 13 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

