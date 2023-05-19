Both the Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) and Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) are looking for batters to continue hit streaks when they match up Friday at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field. Yandy Diaz is on a 12-game streak for the Rays, and Owen Miller has hit in 10 straight games for the Brewers.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (7-0, 2.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Adrian Houser.

Rays vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (7-0, 2.34 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (0-0, 5.19 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

The Rays will send McClanahan (7-0) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the New York Yankees.

The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 2.34 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .203.

He has six quality starts in nine chances this season.

McClanahan has started nine games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (0-0) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .385 against him this season. He has a 5.19 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his two appearances.

