Scottie Scheffler is the current leader (+160) at the 2023 PGA Championship after two rounds of play.

PGA Championship Third Round Information

Start Time: 8:10 AM ET

Venue: Oak Hill Country Club

Location: Rochester, New York

Par/Distance: Par 70/7,394 yards

PGA Championship Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET

2:50 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-5)

1st (-5) Odds to Win: +160

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 3 0 2nd Round 2 68 -2 4 2 8th

Viktor Hovland

Tee Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-5)

1st (-5) Odds to Win: +400

Hovland Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 5 3 6th Round 2 67 -3 4 1 2nd

Corey Conners

Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET

2:50 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-5)

1st (-5) Odds to Win: +650

Conners Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -3 6 3 2nd Round 2 68 -2 3 1 8th

Brooks Koepka

Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Current Rank: 6th (-2)

6th (-2) Odds to Win: +1100

Koepka Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 72 +2 1 3 38th Round 2 66 -4 5 1 1st

Bryson DeChambeau

Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-3)

4th (-3) Odds to Win: +1200

DeChambeau Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -4 6 2 1st Round 2 71 +1 3 2 43rd

PGA Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Rory McIlroy 10th (E) +2000 Patrick Cantlay 19th (+1) +4000 Justin Suh 4th (-3) +4000 Justin Rose 8th (-1) +4000 Dustin Johnson 19th (+1) +5000 Shane Lowry 10th (E) +6000 Collin Morikawa 19th (+1) +6000 Keegan Bradley 10th (E) +6600 Taylor Pendrith 8th (-1) +10000 Callum Tarren 6th (-2) +10000

