Saturday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) matching up at Tropicana Field (on May 20) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rays.

The Rays will call on Zach Eflin (5-1) versus the Brewers and Eric Lauer (4-4).

Rays vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Rays have won 30, or 75%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has entered 10 games this season favored by -210 or more, and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Rays.

No team has scored more than the 278 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have a 3.31 team ERA that is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule