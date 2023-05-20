Yandy Diaz and Christian Yelich will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Rays vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 87 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .500 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 178 extra-base hits.

The Rays lead the majors with a .272 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the most runs in baseball (278 total, six per game).

The Rays have a league-best .346 on-base percentage.

The Rays' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.31 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.154).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Eflin heads into the outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Eflin is aiming for his eighth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Yankees W 8-7 Away Zach Eflin Clarke Schmidt 5/16/2023 Mets W 8-5 Away Jalen Beeks Justin Verlander 5/17/2023 Mets L 8-7 Away Josh Fleming Kodai Senga 5/18/2023 Mets L 3-2 Away Taj Bradley Tylor Megill 5/19/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Shane McClanahan Adrian Houser 5/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zach Eflin Eric Lauer 5/21/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Freddy Peralta 5/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Josh Fleming Chris Bassitt 5/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Taj Bradley José Berríos 5/24/2023 Blue Jays - Home Shane McClanahan Yusei Kikuchi 5/25/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zach Eflin Alek Manoah

