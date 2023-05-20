The Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) will look to Yandy Diaz when they host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) at Tropicana Field on Saturday, May 20. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Brewers have +170 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rays vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (5-1, 3.38 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (4-4, 4.54 ERA)

Rays vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 30 out of the 40 games, or 75%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have played in 10 games as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter and won each of them.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Brewers have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rays vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Harold Ramirez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+145) Jose Siri 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+250)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -175 - 1st

