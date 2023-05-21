The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.
  • Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
  • The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are 8.1 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • When Boston puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

Heat Stats Insights

  • The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • Miami is 25-11 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
  • The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
  • Miami is 26-8 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Celtics have played better at home this year, scoring 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game in away games.
  • When playing at home, Boston is allowing 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in away games (112.4).
  • The Celtics are making 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in away games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23 the Heat are putting up more points at home (111.4 per game) than away (107.5). But they are also giving up more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
  • In 2022-23 Miami is conceding 0.9 more points per game at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
  • At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).

Celtics Injuries

Heat Injuries

Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee
Tyler Herro Out Hand

