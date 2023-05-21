Rays vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-21) matching up at Tropicana Field (on May 21) at 1:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Rays.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Jalen Beeks (1-2) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (4-3) will take the ball for the Brewers.
Rays vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 31 (75.6%) of those contests.
- Tampa Bay has entered 33 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 28-5 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with 286 runs scored this season.
- The Rays have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|@ Mets
|W 8-5
|Jalen Beeks vs Justin Verlander
|May 17
|@ Mets
|L 8-7
|Josh Fleming vs Kodai Senga
|May 18
|@ Mets
|L 3-2
|Taj Bradley vs Tylor Megill
|May 19
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Shane McClanahan vs Adrian Houser
|May 20
|Brewers
|W 8-4
|Zach Eflin vs Eric Lauer
|May 21
|Brewers
|-
|Jalen Beeks vs Freddy Peralta
|May 22
|Blue Jays
|-
|Josh Fleming vs Chris Bassitt
|May 23
|Blue Jays
|-
|Taj Bradley vs José Berríos
|May 24
|Blue Jays
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 25
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Alek Manoah
|May 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs Noah Syndergaard
