Sunday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-21) matching up at Tropicana Field (on May 21) at 1:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Jalen Beeks (1-2) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (4-3) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Rays vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN

Rays vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 31 (75.6%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has entered 33 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 28-5 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay leads MLB with 286 runs scored this season.

The Rays have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule