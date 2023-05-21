The Tampa Bay Rays will look to Josh Lowe for continued success at the plate when they square off against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Brewers +115 moneyline odds. The total for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Rays vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -140 +115 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been favored on the moneyline 41 total times this season. They've gone 31-10 in those games.

Tampa Bay has gone 28-5 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (84.8% winning percentage).

The Rays have a 58.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has played in 47 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-18-3).

The Rays have played four games with a set run line, and have covered them all.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-3 13-10 15-5 19-8 27-11 7-2

